Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $308.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.87.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $307.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $209.22 and a 12-month high of $328.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

