Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.58. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,447 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after buying an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

