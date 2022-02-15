JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 570 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 570 ($7.71) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HSBA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 615 ($8.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.78) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.40) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.22) to GBX 484 ($6.55) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 529.75 ($7.17).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 550.20 ($7.45) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 490.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 436.42. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.68).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

