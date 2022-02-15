Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 935 ($12.65) price target on the stock.

TATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 930 ($12.58) to GBX 940 ($12.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 741.80 ($10.04) on Monday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 624.40 ($8.45) and a one year high of GBX 821.20 ($11.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 689.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 692.57. The company has a market cap of £3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.