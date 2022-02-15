Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Underweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANTO. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.24) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,360 ($18.40) to GBX 1,350 ($18.27) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,394.44 ($18.87).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,395 ($18.88) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.68). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,406.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of £13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

