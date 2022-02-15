Contrasting Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Bulk Shipping and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bulk Shipping 0 0 5 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Eagle Bulk Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Bulk Shipping is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bulk Shipping $275.13 million 2.54 -$35.06 million $6.51 7.91 Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bulk Shipping and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bulk Shipping 20.11% 24.66% 12.12% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eagle Bulk Shipping beats Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. Imperial Petroleum Inc. is based in ATHENS, Greece.

