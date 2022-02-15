First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Earns “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $93.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.40.

FAF opened at $69.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $48.69 and a 1-year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

