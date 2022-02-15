Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average is $45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $886.85 million, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

