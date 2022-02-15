Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BXMT stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,635,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,113,000 after buying an additional 682,119 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $10,717,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 616.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

