First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $69.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,228,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 24,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

