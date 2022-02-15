Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, an increase of 183.4% from the January 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AUS stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 75,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 183,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

