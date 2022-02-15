$91.60 Million in Sales Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will post $91.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.22 million and the lowest is $87.50 million. Celsius reported sales of $35.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $301.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.50 million to $305.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $507.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.80 million to $570.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Celsius.

CELH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 56,008 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $110.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.56.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

