HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce $76.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.00 million and the lowest is $74.27 million. HomeStreet posted sales of $93.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $327.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $312.20 million to $336.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $364.10 million, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HMST opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

