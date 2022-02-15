Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MOS opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.27. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

