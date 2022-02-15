Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.500-$1.560 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.50-1.56 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.80, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Keysight Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Keysight Technologies worth $172,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

