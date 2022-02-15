YETI (YETI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

YETI (NYSE:YETI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect YETI to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.22. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories.

