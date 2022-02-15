Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,291 shares of company stock valued at $335,304 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 3.66.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

