Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $312.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 312 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 312.60 ($4.23), with a volume of 2062283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.80 ($4.57).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 410 ($5.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.15) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.41) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.44) to GBX 510 ($6.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 384.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 464.53.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,717.19). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($182,814.61). Insiders have bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 in the last ninety days.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

