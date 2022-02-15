Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

BMW opened at €92.59 ($105.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €92.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €68.87 ($78.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($114.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

