Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.78 ($131.57).

ETR:PUM opened at €87.88 ($99.86) on Monday. Puma has a 52 week low of €80.32 ($91.27) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($131.14). The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

