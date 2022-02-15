NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRA. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a P/E ratio of -79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.83. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$5.11.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

