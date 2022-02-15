UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €20.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.30) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.79 ($20.22).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.