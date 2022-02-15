FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.73.

Get FMC alerts:

NYSE:FMC opened at $115.75 on Friday. FMC has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.