Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TTM Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TTM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

