Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $45.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.44. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 89,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

