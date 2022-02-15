LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $137.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $113.48 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

