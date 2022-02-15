II-VI Incorporated Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for II-VI in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $67.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $93.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

