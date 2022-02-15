Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at National Bank Financial

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PDS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.36.

PDS opened at $53.34 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $709.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

