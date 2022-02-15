BMO Capital Markets Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFC. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.27.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 151,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,865,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

