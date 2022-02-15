IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAA. TheStreet cut IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE:IAA opened at $35.59 on Friday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.