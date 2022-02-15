IAA (NYSE:IAA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAA. TheStreet cut IAA from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.67.
NYSE:IAA opened at $35.59 on Friday. IAA has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
