WalkMe (WKME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WKME shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on WalkMe from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

