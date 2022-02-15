Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.55.

NYSE:TRI opened at $101.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 12.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

