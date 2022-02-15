Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) had its price objective cut by Maxim Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of FLUX opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 119.04% and a negative net margin of 57.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

