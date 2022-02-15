JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

FROG stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 87.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 15.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,833,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 378,109 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in JFrog by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,686,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,077,000 after acquiring an additional 393,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

