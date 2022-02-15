Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $136.86.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $127.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after acquiring an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after acquiring an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

