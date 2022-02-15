Workiva (WK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Workiva (NYSE:WK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Workiva to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $113.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -180.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.55. Workiva has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $173.24.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

