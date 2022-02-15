Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Mattel in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.59.

Shares of MAT opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 23.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 383.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 151.6% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Mattel by 25.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Mattel by 111,843.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

