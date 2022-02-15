DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

DCP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.58.

Shares of DCP opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,776,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,075,000 after buying an additional 488,900 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,170,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,997,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares in the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

