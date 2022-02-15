FY2022 EPS Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22.
MCRI has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.
