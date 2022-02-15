KeyCorp Weighs in on Rapid7, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Rapid7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $96.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,894 shares of company stock worth $1,965,342. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

