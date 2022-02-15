Commonwealth Bank of Australia to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $70.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.60. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $82.19.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.