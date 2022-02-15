Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $139.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.70.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $88.62 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,779,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.