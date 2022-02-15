Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVLR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avalara has a 12-month low of $94.22 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.10.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

