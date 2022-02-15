Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.11. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 239,584 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)
Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.
