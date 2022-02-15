Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.11. Lipocine shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 239,584 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lipocine by 243.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,075 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 46.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 99.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

