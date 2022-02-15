Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Dynex Power shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Power (DNXWF)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.