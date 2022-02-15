Short Interest in Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Grows By 119.8%

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,800 shares, an increase of 119.8% from the January 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,667,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TOMDF stock opened at 0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.05. Todos Medical has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.64.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.