Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Verano in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, lowered their price objective on Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Verano presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $12.69 on Friday. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

