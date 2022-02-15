thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 144.0% in January

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 2.02.
thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About thyssenkrupp
ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on thyssenkrupp (TKAMY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.