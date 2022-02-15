thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 144.0% in January

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the January 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 2.02.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKAMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.