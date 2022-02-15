Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tecsys in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Tecsys alerts:

TCYSF opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. Tecsys has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.