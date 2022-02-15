Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Encompass Health reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

EHC stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

